Davenport man accused of abusing multiple children, beating 5-year-old 'for being gay': PCSO

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The Brief A Davenport man was arrested after a 9-year-old alerted her mother to ongoing alleged abuse involving three children in the home, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Andre Brown Jr., 33, targeted a 5-year-old boy "for being gay," causing severe injuries, including a fractured wrist. All three children showed signs of abuse. Brown faces a life felony charge for aggravated child abuse enhanced as a hate crime, along with resisting arrest.



A Davenport man is facing a life felony charge after deputies say he violently abused multiple children, including a 5-year-old boy, who he specifically targeted "for being gay."

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Brown Jr., 33, was arrested Sunday, following an investigation that began when a 9-year-old girl in his care reached out to her mother for help.

Deputies say the girl first told her mother that Brown was abusing her and two other children in the home. She later sent a text message that read, "I’m scared, he’s whooping him so hard, I’m scared."

During interviews with the children, investigators say the children reported that Brown became angry at a 5-year-old boy "for being gay" and began slamming him to the ground multiple times.

Deputies say Brown then turned his anger toward the other children, hitting all three with a belt over what he claimed was a past incident.

When deputies located the children, they say all three showed signs of abuse. The 5-year-old boy had the most severe injuries, including extensive bruising across his body, a fractured wrist and a contusion on his forehead.

The other children also suffered bruising to their arms and legs, according to investigators.

Dig deeper:

According to a PCSO arrest affidavit, Brown admitted to deputies that he beat the child because he believed the boy was gay. Investigators say he told them he would "beat the gay out of him if possible, but since it wasn’t possible, he would beat him more."

Deputies say Brown resisted arrest, pulling away and yelling slurs before and after being placed in handcuffs.

Brown faces a charge of aggravated child abuse, a life felony enhanced due to the severity of the attack, which was designated as a hate crime. He was also booked on a charge of resisting arrest.

Investigators say Brown has an extensive criminal history that includes violent offenses such as aggravated battery, kidnapping, home invasion robbery and domestic violence.

What they're saying:

"This was a brutal and hateful attack on a defenseless child. There is absolutely no excuse for it. We will make sure justice is served, and these children get the safety and support they deserve," Sheriff Grady Judd said.