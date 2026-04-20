Davis Elementary School teacher accused of DUI

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The Brief An elementary school teacher in Hillsborough County has been arrested on suspicion of DUI. Jacob Cohen, 35, was arrested early Sunday morning. Cohen was charged with refusal to submit to testing and driving under the influence.



An elementary school teacher in Hillsborough County has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies conducted a traffic stop shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, they said they noticed the driver, Jacob Cohen, 35, showed signs of impairment.

Deputies added that Cohen agreed to field sobriety exercises and continued showing indicators of impairment.

Cohen, according to HCSO, refused to give a breath sample.

He was arrested and charged with refusal to submit to testing and driving under the influence.

What they're saying:

"Driving under the influence is a dangerous and reckless decision that puts lives at risk," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As someone entrusted with shaping young minds in our community, this behavior is especially concerning. We will continue to hold individuals accountable and remain committed to keeping our roads safe."