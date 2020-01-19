Daytime skies darkened as massive dust storm rolled through New South Wales town

Daytime skies were darkened as a massive dust storm blew through towns and farms in the Central West region of New South Wales on January 19.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted severe thunderstorms with damaging winds for the Central West region.

Despite some recent rainfall, the Dubbo council area is still under level 4 water restrictions. Residents may only water their lawn on Wednesdays and Sundays for a maximum of 30 minutes a day.

New South Wales Department of Primary Industries has also declared the entire region in a state of intense drought.

