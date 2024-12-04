Dead bat found among kid toys by Polk County mother tests positive for rabies, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida mother made a chilling discovery after a rabid bat was found hidden among her children's toys.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's the fifth such case of rabid bats found in the county this year.

Deputies were alerted to the latest encounter on Nov. 27 when the concerned Lakeland mother called for help after finding the dead bat in a bag.

Animal control officers responded and collected the bat, and initiated a rabies investigation.

READ: 500,000 bats call world’s largest occupied bat houses at University of Florida home

The bat was sent to the state laboratory in Tampa, where it tested positive for rabies.

"Luckily this family's pet is vaccinated against this dangerous disease," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Judd has urged residents to exercise extreme caution when encountering wildlife.

"Please do not hesitate to contact us if you come into contact with sick, injured or deceased wildlife," he emphasized.

Rabies is a serious and often fatal viral disease that can affect all mammals, including humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While it has been largely eradicated in developed countries, it still poses a significant threat in many parts of the world.

Rabies is spread to humans and pets primarily through bites or scratches from an infected animal.

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to rabies, or their pet has been exposed, is asked to call PCSO Animal Control Section at 863-577-1762.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: