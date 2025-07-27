Dead body found floating by jet ski near Anclote Island, deputies say

The Brief A dead body was found floating next to a jet ski near Anclote Island, deputies say. Investigators say that they don't believe the man was involved in a crash. They believe he was ejected from his jet ski.



A dead body was found floating in the area of Anclote Island on Saturday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the report and found the adult male floating in the water near a jet ski.

Investigators say that they don't believe the man was involved in a crash. They believe he was ejected from his jet ski.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

