Dead man in trunk, suspect with gunshot wound found at Inverness home: Deputies

Citrus County deputies are conducting a death investigation after they found one man's body in a trunk and the suspect shot in the stomach during a well-being check on Thursday morning.

Officials say when they responded to the urgent call near Eden Drive, deputies saw evidence of foul play and tried to contact the homeowner. The homeowner is the suspect in the case, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

When deputies entered the home, authorities say they found the suspect suffering from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was taken to a medical facility for treatment, according to CCSO. Officials are waiting for an update on his condition.

Responding units continued searching the home and found the body of a dead man inside the trunk of the suspect's car that was on the property, according to deputies.

According to investigators, detectives with CCSO's Major Crimes Unit and CCSO Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene, obtained a search warrant, and began collecting evidence to continue the investigation.

"Any death in our community is devastating, but it is especially tough to deliver the news that a loved one will not be able to join their families on a holiday," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in a statement. "This is an ongoing investigation. We will release more information as it becomes available. However, thankfully, the men and women of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office who serve this county 24/7 have secured a suspect and ensured public safety."

Detectives ask that the community continue to avoid the area, so first responders can conduct a thorough investigation.