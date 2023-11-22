Wanted Florida woman found hiding in couch: CSO

article

A Florida woman could run, but she couldn’t hide, at least not well, from deputies.

Deputies have been searching for Stacy Usher since early November after they say she violated her probation for the sale of fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office made Usher its ‘Warrant of the Week’ recently and posted her photo and charges on its social media pages.

Stacy Usher mugshot courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Hide-and-seek may not have been Usher’s forte as deputies discovered her on Tuesday night hiding in a couch.

After pulling her from the sofa, Usher was taken into custody.

Investigators say she is a convicted felon in Citrus, Manatee and Pasco Counties. They add that she has a history of fraud, grand theft, and obtaining property by a worthless check.