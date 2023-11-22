Expand / Collapse search

Wanted Florida woman found hiding in couch: CSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Citrus County
FOX 13 News
Stacy Usher, a Citrus County fugitive was found by deputies hiding in a couch. Image is courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. article

Stacy Usher, a Citrus County fugitive was found by deputies hiding in a couch. Image is courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. 

INVERNESS, Fla. - A Florida woman could run, but she couldn’t hide, at least not well, from deputies. 

Deputies have been searching for Stacy Usher since early November after they say she violated her probation for the sale of fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. 

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office made Usher its ‘Warrant of the Week’ recently and posted her photo and charges on its social media pages. 

Stacy Usher mugshot courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Stacy Usher mugshot courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. 

Hide-and-seek may not have been Usher’s forte as deputies discovered her on Tuesday night hiding in a couch. 

READ: Man who escaped custody in Tennessee caught in Pinellas County: FBI investigators 

After pulling her from the sofa, Usher was taken into custody. 

Investigators say she is a convicted felon in Citrus, Manatee and Pasco Counties. They add that she has a history of fraud, grand theft, and obtaining property by a worthless check. 