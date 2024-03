The Tampa Police Department says there was a deadly crash at S. West Shore Blvd / W. El Prado Blvd early Sunday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to the scene at 1:45 a.m.

Police say they found a dead man at the scene of the crash.

Roads were closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation.

