Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down I-75 in Wesley Chapel

The Brief A deadly crash shut down I-75 northbound in Wesley Chapel on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the exit to Overpass Rd., backing up traffic for miles. Troopers say a motorcycle hit a semi-truck, killing the 40-year-old motorcycle rider.



The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck that shut down the northbound side of I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

FHP says the crash happened near the exit to Overpass Rd. when the motorcycle hit the tractor-trailer. The motorcycle rider, a 40-year-old Webster man, died at the scene.

Northbound traffic is backed up for miles, with vehicles being diverted off at CR 54/SR 54 (Exit 279). Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible, until the interstate is back open.

Courtesy: Florida 511.

What we don't know:

It's not known how long I-75 will remain closed during the crash investigation.