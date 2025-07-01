Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down I-75 in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck that shut down the northbound side of I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
FHP says the crash happened near the exit to Overpass Rd. when the motorcycle hit the tractor-trailer. The motorcycle rider, a 40-year-old Webster man, died at the scene.
Northbound traffic is backed up for miles, with vehicles being diverted off at CR 54/SR 54 (Exit 279). Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible, until the interstate is back open.
Courtesy: Florida 511.
What we don't know:
It's not known how long I-75 will remain closed during the crash investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.