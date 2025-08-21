Deadly disease threatening Florida palm trees

The Brief A bacterial infection called lethal bronzing is killing palm trees across Florida. More than two dozen palms were recently removed from Clearwater's Coachman Park. Experts said there's no cure, but preventive treatments and replacement planting are options.



Florida's iconic palms, including the state tree, the sabal palm, are facing a growing threat from a disease known as lethal bronzing.

What we know:

The bacterial infection is spread by a small plant-hopping insect that draws on its sap. Once infected, the trees cannot be saved, leading to removals like the recent effort in Clearwater, where more than two dozen infected palms were cut down.

Early signs include bronzing of the upper fronds, which eventually spread throughout the canopy.

Researchers with the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) said the disease was first detected in 2006 and is now present in more than 36 counties. It primarily affects central and south Florida but has been seen moving north.

What you can do:

Homeowners can consider preventive injections of antibiotics like oxytetracycline, though these must be administered by professionals, and are recommended only for private and expensive palms.

Cities are also diversifying their landscaping, planting alternative species to reduce the impact of the disease.