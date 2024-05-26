Deadly motorcycle crash causes traffic delays near I-75 in Riverview

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Riverview, briefly shutting down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75.

The scene is unfolding off Gibsonton Drive (Exit 250). The eastbound lanes of that road remain closed.

So far, HCSO has not released any other details about the crash or how long the road closures could remain in place.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the scene.

