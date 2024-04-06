'Senseless act of violence': Woman killed in Tampa, deputies investigating shooting

article

A woman was found inside a Tampa home with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 9300 block of Michael Lane just before 1:30 a.m.

READ: Man hospitalized in St. Pete apartment complex shooting, search underway for suspect: Police

According to HCSO, deputies also found several shell casings in the street when they arrived.

"It is one of our deputies' greatest heartbreaks having to deliver the news to a family that their loved one is gone due to a senseless act of violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Now, our detectives are tasked with the utmost responsibility of solving the unknowns around this investigation. We are committed to bringing this family closure."

Investigators say this was an isolated incident, but anyone with any information is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS



