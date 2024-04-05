Man hospitalized in St. Pete apartment complex shooting, search underway for suspect: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a St. Petersburg apartment complex Friday evening, officers said.
The St. Pete Police Department said they were called to the Paradise Apartments at 2185 16th Avenue South about a loud argument at 8:40 p.m.
As officers were arriving at the scene, they said they heard shots being fired.
One man, who has not been identified by police, was shot and is now in critical condition at a local hospital, according to investigators.
Authorities are now searching for the suspect involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Pete Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.
