1 child dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Tampa townhome community

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting involving two children.

Yellow crime scene tape was draped around the entrance of one of the units at Armature Gate Townhomes. The shooting occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Monday inside the community, located in the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive, north of the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus.

Scene of community in Tampa where two children were shot.

When deputies arrived, they found two injured children – ages 5 and 8. Both were taken to Tampa General Hospital.

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital while the 8-year-old remains in critical condition.

READ: Two Tampa women accused of intentionally burning kids with hot pot, TPD says

Deputies said they believe everyone involved is accounted for.

No other information was immediately available, including where anyone is in custody.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

