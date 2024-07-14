Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey hosts inaugural youth football camp in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

In a breakout rookie season, Bucs fans watched as defensive lineman Calijah Kancey showcased acceleration, speed and a tactical approach to the game on the field.

Now, in the final weeks of his off-season, he helped his youngest fans work on their craft - by hosting his inaugural youth football camp in Tampa on Sunday.

"It feels great to actually be out here, working in a city where I play at," Kancey told FOX 13. "When I was a kid I wasn't really fortunate enough to have an NFL player come out and interact with me, so that's what I wanna do for these kids."

Not only did some of his teammates like Safety Tykee Smith and Rashad White join him on the field to help the kids learn the fundamentals of football, but he was also joined by staff and volunteers from Tailgate Pro Entertainment and the University area CDC, who offered the free camp through their 'Get Moving Program.'

"The get moving program is a health and wellness program where we provide different activity programs for kids age 7-14," explained Deputy Director, Ronie Oliver. "These kids are also from our football program we have here at UA CDC called the Uptown Eagles, and they're from this community."

"This is a unique group of kids who are getting a chance to be around these players who they idolize.",' added Wayne Verschuere, Owner of Tailgate Pro Entertainment.

Athletes like 11-year-old Roger Neal came ready to learn, and were grateful for the opportunity to play among the pros.

"It's really great, its like my dream," said Neal.

Sunday's camp was one-day only, but Kancey said he's looking forward to hosting more in the future.

