article

Deputies in Hillsborough County are investigating a death at a Riverview home, but few details are available so far.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scene is at a home in the 9000 block of White Barn Way. That’s in the Boyette Farms community near Boyette and McMullen Road.

Deputies were called to the scene around 8:45 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.