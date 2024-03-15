Deceased body found after suspects opened fire on Sarasota home

A death investigation is underway in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on the 2400 block of 23rd Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday after several shots were fired into a home.

Deputies say though a bullet struck a television set inside, no injuries were reported.

The sheriff's K-9 Unit, along with deputies, searched the area, but no suspects or victims were located.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw several people leaving the area around the time the gun shots rang out.

Deputies say a red four-door sedan was also seen leaving the area at the same time.

According to SCSO, area hospitals were checked for gunshot victims, but none were found.

The next morning, a dead body was located in the same area as the shooting.

Investigators say currently there is no threat to the community.

