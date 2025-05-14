Decorated Army veteran inspiring next generation after over 2 decades of service

The Brief One U.S. Army veteran with over two decades of experience is inspiring the next generation. Retired Colonel Philip Hoyle played a crucial role in operations like Desert Shield and Desert Storm, earning numerous accolades. Colonel Hoyle initially planned to serve for four years but ended up dedicating 22 years to the military.



A retired colonel is inspiring his own son to serve in the military after serving in the U.S. Army for 22 years.

Philip Hoyle played a crucial role in operations like Desert Shield and Desert Storm, earning numerous accolades.

Hoyle's life has always been centered around service to his country.

"My dad: retired Army, myself: retired Army Colonel," said Hoyle. "I have one son who's on active duty now in Germany."

Decorated Army veteran is inspiring the next generation after over two decades of service.

He joined the Army after graduating from Georgia Southern University.

What they're saying:

"The biggest thing for me and probably for my dad as well, was the call to serve others, to serve your country," said Hoyle. "You know, it's God, family, country."

Decorated Army veteran is inspiring the next generation after over two decades of service.

Colonel Hoyle initially planned to serve for four years but ended up dedicating 22 years to the military.

"It was a lot of fun," said Hoyle. "We just did a lot of exciting things. We had a lot of good training. There were some hard times as well, but for the most part, it was an enjoyable experience for me."

Decorated Army veteran is inspiring the next generation after over two decades of service.

He served during Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and the liberation of Kuwait.

"We were called in to go free Kuwait. That was the liberation of Kuwait, Desert Shield, Desert Storm. So very active in that. That was my real combat tour in the 1990s," Hoyle explained.

He received the Bronze Star for his service in Desert Shield and Desert Storm, along with the Meritorious Service Medal and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.

He is also one of the few Army soldiers to have a Naval Unit Commendation Award.

"We were the only Army unit with the Marines, so that Marine unit was awarded the Naval Unit Commendation, and because we were part of that unit, we also were awarded that Naval Unit Commendation," Hoyle added.

The award did cause some confusion.

"So every time I'd have that on my dress uniform, the old sergeants and sergeants majors would come up to me and say, 'Hey sir, you're missing something on that," said Hoyle. "And I'm like, 'No, no. That's the Navy.'"

READ: Bay Area veteran helps fellow vets get what they need while highlighting their stories

Big picture view:

Although he enjoyed his time in the military, there was one thing he wished he could change.

"My only regret was being away from family at the time, but for the most part, I was very blessed.

Every unit I ended up in turned out to be a very high-performing unit. We were always very successful," Hoyle said. He hopes more young people will embrace serving in the military. "We still need people to raise their right hand and swear an oath to the Constitution of the United States and defend our country against all enemies," Hoyle said.

It's a commitment he says he will always uphold.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Bryan Gray.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: