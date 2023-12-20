Man shoots Florida deputy after stealing cigarettes, tells deputies to call Biden to 'pardon him': sheriff

A man was taken into custody after shooting a Volusia County deputy, prompting a lengthy standoff in Deltona Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters the incident started around 4:30 a.m. after the suspect reportedly stole multiple packages of cigarettes from a local Wawa convenience store. The suspect was identified as Dempsey Hadley, a 30-year maintenance employee for the City of DeLand.

Demsey Hadley was arrested back in July for fleeing law enforcement. (Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy, identified as 25-year-old Ethan Thomas, was taken to a local hospital following a graze wound to his face. His injury is non-life-threatening, and he is reportedly doing OK, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The SWAT situation came to an end hours later following an "inferno" at the suspect's home, Chitwood said.

After leaving the Wawa store, deputies spotted the Hadley's pickup truck and tried to pull it over. He refused and a low-speed chase began and ended at his home on Whitehouse Court.

Hadley barricaded himself in his vehicle and ignored SWAT team negotiations.

When deputies approached the suspect, he allegedly began to shoot at them and deputies engaged in a "gun battle" with him.

"They have their shields with them and as they approach, he fires at them. This shot, this round right here, was up in front of my sergeant's face. My sergeant would have taken a shot to the head," Chitwood said.

"He tells us to contact President Biden because the president is going to pardon him for everything that he did," Chitwood added.

Hadley then entered the garage of his home where he began setting fires, which ultimately caused his home and pickup truck to go up in flames, deputies said.

Inside his home, Hadley's family told deputies he had ammunition and rifles.

SKYFOX flew over the home where large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the house.

Deputies were eventually able to take the suspect into custody. He was alert and conscious when removed from the home and received medical treatment.

"I've seen a lot of crazy s--- in 36 years. This was absolutely the craziest," Chitwood said.

Hadley's family told deputies he has been "acting extremely erratically" for the past six months.

"I have a deputy who could have been shot and killed if it wasn't for this piece of equipment that we gave all of our sergeants back in 2021," Chitwood said.