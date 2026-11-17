The Brief Neil Manimala and Aileen Rodriguez were sworn in as the newest members of the Hillsborough County Commission. Commissioners Gwenn Myers and Harry Cohen were selected as chair and vice chair, respectively. The expanded commission will face major decisions involving property tax revenue, redistricting and a possible moratorium on data centers.



The Hillsborough County Commission swore in two new members during a ceremony Tuesday morning, while beginning to look ahead to important issues, including a potential data center moratorium and preparing for the board’s expansion to night seats.

Neil Manimala and Aileen Rodriguez joined returning commissioners Harry Cohen and Gwenn Myers, who both won re-election earlier this month, as all four were sworn in. The board also selected Myers as its new chair and Cohen as vice chair.

Hillsborough County redistricting and budget

Big picture view:

Commissioners say they hope the new board will take a more collaborative approach as the county prepares for several significant challenges.

One of the biggest involves the impact of Amendment 3, which voters approved earlier this month. The measure expands the commission from seven to nine members, with each commissioner representing a single-member district.

The county will need to redraw its district boundaries before the new structure takes effect in 2028. Cohen said the change will mean residents have just one commissioner representing them, rather than having access to multiple at-large representatives under the county's current hybrid system.

"That person is going to represent a lot less people than the current commissioners do. So, theoretically, they should be able to give you a higher level of service and interaction," Cohen said. "But, you only do have one bite at the apple as opposed to four."

Rodriguez said commissioners must make sure the redistricting process fairly represents the county's diverse communities.

"This is what the voters have voted for. We want to make sure that it's fair, that we are looking at the whole county and all of our individual needs and all the different communities to make it the best possible redrawing that we can have," Rodriguez said.

Another major challenge facing the commission is how to make up for an estimated $360 million in annual property tax revenue losses following the passage of Amendment 3. The county will have to consider how those reductions could affect services and its budget in the coming years.

Hillsborough County data center moratorium

Dig deeper:

The commission is also expected to revisit a proposed one-year moratorium on data center development after the new members were seated. Commissioners delayed a vote on the proposal last week to give Manimala and Rodriguez an opportunity to join the board before the issue moves forward.

There are currently no plans or applications for data center developments in Hillsborough County. However, commissioners say a temporary moratorium would give the county time to consider potential rules and regulations.

Water supply and land concerns

What they're saying:

Rodriguez said protecting the county's natural resources will be a priority.

"In my perspective, we really need to make sure we're protecting our lands and our resources," Rodriguez said. "I'm looking forward to having that come up to work on it and see what we can do to protect our resources and our lands."

Cohen said he has particular concerns about how much water data centers consume, along with potential noise issues.

"Water is, of course, a very important commodity. It's something that sometimes we have to struggle through water shortages, and we have to make sure that any entity, doesn't matter what type of entity it is, that uses that much water is responsible to pay for it," Cohen said.

More than 300 local moratoriums on data centers have passed nationwide, including in Sarasota County and Lakeland.

Hillsborough County public hearings

What's next:

Hillsborough commissioners would need to hold two public hearings before voting on a moratorium next year. If approved, it would likely take effect after Oct. 1.