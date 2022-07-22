Search continues for suspect accused of killing Winter Haven father at Independence Day celebration

Family and friends of a Winter Haven man shot and killed on the Fourth of July are begging for answers.

It’s been more than two weeks since the shooting, and 26-year-old Demetrick Brown’s killer still walks free.

The father of two was shot and killed on July 4, at a large impromptu-block party on MLK Jr. Boulevard in Winter Haven.

The gathering included more than 200 people, creating the potential for multiple witnesses. It's hard enough losing a friend it's even harder when even after 18 days there are still no arrests.

"It is heartbreaking to see that you have people that won’t come out and we don’t know if they're scared, don’t want to tell the truth, whatever the case is," said longtime friend Antonio Banks.

Banks says he's praying the increased reward now, $10,000, moves someone to come forward.

RELATED: Investigators search for woman who may have information on deadly Winter Haven shooting

"He wasn't a street guy. He wasn't somebody that caused trouble that makes it worse, he got killed in a situation like this and we don’t know what happened," Banks said.

Two other men were also injured that night suffering non-life threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting was an isolated case. Brown's aunt says she's been a nervous wreck since that fateful night.

"I find it to be very ridiculous. That’s Winter Haven, it’s a small place, and everybody knows everybody. Nobody’s talking. I find it to be very ridiculous," said Inger Girtman.

To be eligible for the $10,000 reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS and you can remain anonymous.