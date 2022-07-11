Investigators search for woman who may have information on deadly Winter Haven shooting

Investigators said they are trying to identify a woman who may have information related to a deadly shooting in Winter Haven on the Fourth of July.

The Winter Haven Police Department released a photo of the woman and said they are asking the public for any help in identifying her. The woman is needed for questioning only on the recent homicide of Demetrick Brown on July 4.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

RELATED: 1 dead, 2 injured in July 4th shooting in Winter Haven, police say

The shooting happened just before midnight on July 4 along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 2nd Street NE and 5th Street NE, police said. A large crowd of more than 200 people had gathered for a pop-up Independence Day block party in the area when the shooting occurred, according to investigators.

When police arrive at the scene, they found Brown with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital but did die from his injuries, according to officers.

Winter Haven police also confirmed two other men were found at the hospital with gunshot wounds, which were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lozado at (863) 595-1721 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.



