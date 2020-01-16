Demi Lovato to perform national anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, the NFL and FOX announced Thursday.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actress will join a prestigious lineup of Super Bowl national anthem performers, which include Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson and more.

Additionally, Christine Sun Kim will sign the national anthem on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

Lovato, 27, shared the news on social media with an official photo and writing in part, “See you in Miami.” The pop superstar is also set to perform at the Grammys on Jan. 26.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LIV airs Feb. 2 on FOX.

