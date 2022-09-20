Second payment to company hired for migrant flights appears in Florida financial records

article

Online records from the state of Florida's financial office show another payment to the private aviation company contracted to fly Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard.

According to the website for Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, an invoice for the vendor Vertol Systems Company Inc was paid on September 8 for two flights that have stirred questions about the legality of state expenditures related to relocating migrants. The flight cost $615,000.

On Monday, Sept. 19, another invoice – this time for $950,000 – appeared in the comptroller's vendor payment records.

MORE: Florida officials: Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard were 'homeless,' 'hungry' before flight to island

Meanwhile, Florida House Democrats are calling for Republican legislative leaders to block the funding that Gov. Ron DeSantis said he planned to continue using to transport migrants around the country.

The Democrats said DeSantis has "abused" spending authority in the state budget in a letter to House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R-Palm Harbor), Senate President Wilton Simpson (R-Trilby), and the Joint Legislative Budget Commission about $12 million set aside for migrant-relocation efforts.

RELATED: Texas sheriff investigating 2 flights of migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov.

Incoming House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) said DeSantis overstepped his authority in seeking to "score political points," as the budget allocation is for relocating people who are in the U.S. illegally and found in Florida.

House and Senate Republican leaders did not immediately respond to the News Service of Florida's requests for comment.

Governor DeSantis was scheduled to appear in Manatee County Tuesday. As he seeks re-election, DeSantis' office said he would announce permanent "family-friendly tax relief" proposals for the 2023 legislative session, including sales tax breaks for baby clothes, books, energy-efficient appliances, impact-resistant windows, and more.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.