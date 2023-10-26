'Depot 303': Mulberry revitalizing downtown in hopes of creating culinary hotspot

The city of Mulberry has released its design concept for a new, unique eatery in the heart of downtown.

"Depot 303," which is located at 303 NW First Avenue, used to be a surplus building for Badcock Home Furniture. After the major renovation, which is set to begin within the next few weeks, it'll house seven restaurants and will be able to sit more than 280 people.

The city hopes it'll be a culinary hot spot.

"We have a rich railroad history here. That's where the ‘Depot’ came from and ‘303’ is the address," said Rick Johnson, the city manager of Mulberry. "The design concept has that railroad look and trestle look to it."

Kevin Jones, a barber, has worked in the city of Mulberry for 13 years, and in that time, he has seen the population grow.

"You have more people coming into the barber shop," he said. "More people driving into the city."

To keep up with more people moving to the area, the city is revitalizing its downtown which includes renovating the depot.

"I'd say within the last five years, our population has grown 25%," said Johnson.

The Community Redevelopment Agency is paying for the $3-4 million project. Jones said he's looking forward to something new.

"I think it looks pretty modern. Looks good," said Jones. "You have to go to Lakeland to have a variety of food and things like that, so it would be nice to not have to leave Mulberry to have a different selection."

The city hopes "Depot 303" to be open by April 2024.