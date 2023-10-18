Lakeland powerlifter ready to defend world title

What started as a weight loss journey has become a new life for Lakeland's Ayecia Bryant.

"I lost 75 lbs on my own and then I got bored with the regular weight loss and wanted to do something to keep myself in shape," Bryant said.

Setting out in 2014 to become healthier, Bryant found a purpose in the gym while finding a love of powerlifting.

"This was a whole new era for me," Bryant said. "I never would've thought that I would be doing this, ever."

A year after picking up the sport at 30 years old in 2017, she entered a powerlifting competition at a local gym.

"I won. I pulled 315 lbs on deadlifts my very first time," she recalled.

Since that moment, Bryant was hooked.

Now, she travels the world competing while showing off her stylish, long, painted nails.

"It's me trying to break the stereotype in my community," Bryant said.

Bryant is now ready to represent the Stars and Stripes again while attempting to defend her title next month in England.

"I'm still trying to digest that I won World's last year and I'm going back to defend my title this year," Bryant said.

"I still take it in day by day."

Ayecia Bryant's journey hasn't come without its hurdles.

A decade ago, she was in an abusive relationship and now wants to serve as an advocate for other survivors of domestic violence.

"I had to make that decision to live or die. So, I chose life," explained Bryant.

Bryant's past only fuels her desire to dominate in the gym.

"Someone told me, when I first started (powerlifting), that 'Either you move the weight, or the weight moves you,'" she said.

"So, I decided to get my power back and move any situation out of my way that I come across."

Now, with national and world title medals to her name, Bryant continues to inspire in break molds while never breaking her patented pink nails.