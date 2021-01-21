Dept. of Health order: COVID vaccines are for Florida residents only

article

It’s official: You now have to live in Florida – at least part-time – in order to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Sunshine State.

Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees issued the order Thursday, following comments by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week that he wanted to make sure the state’s COVID-19 vaccine supply is being directed to Florida residents.

"You got to live here, you know, either full time or at least part-time," DeSantis said during an appearance in Rockledge. "That can include people who live here half the year, but it’s not for people just visiting."

Rivkees’ order requires providers to ensure the recipient is either a Florida resident or a health care worker involved in front-line care.

The change comes after media reports about people from outside the state coming to Florida to get vaccinated – a situation DeSantis said was the result of Florida’s vaccine rollout.

"The fact that you have people all over the world wanting to come to Florida, you can't say we aren't doing shots, because if we weren't doing shots, people wouldn't want to get it," the governor added.

In December, DeSantis issued an order giving vaccine priority to those 65 and older, but he left local distribution up to the individual counties, with mixed results.

As of Wednesday, 1,059,041 people had received the first of the double-dose vaccines, while only 123,971 people had completed both doses.

The pace has slowed over the last week. Thursday’s executive order noted that the vaccine is "extremely scarce" and Rivkees himself warned Tuesday that he could not say when more doses of COVID-19 vaccines would arrive in Florida.

