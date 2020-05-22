Deputies: 16-year-old arrested after accidentally shooting his 9-year-old nephew at hotel

Pinellas County deputies arrested a 16-year-old male after they say he accidentally shot his 9-year-old nephew.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to the Red Roof Inn at 4999 49th Street North in unincorporated St. Petersburg discovered that a nine-year-old boy had been shot.

Witnesses said the 16-year-old was handling the firearm, which was later determined to be stolen, in the hotel room.

Deputies said while the 16-year-old was handling the firearm, it accidentally discharged and hit his nine-year-old nephew in the arm.

The 16-year-old fled the scene and discarded the gun, according to PCSO.

Deputies said the 16-year-old was found nearby and witnesses were able to identify him as the suspect. K-9 deputies conducted an article search and located the firearm.

The 16-year-old was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, and violation of probation for burglary. The 16-year-old was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

The nine-year-old was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation