Deputies arrest 33-year-old in connection with Boardwalk Street fire

Authorities in Hernando County have arrested a man in connection with the fire on Boardwalk Street that occurred earlier this month.

RELATED: Fire rips through Pasco County townhomes

On March fourth several homes in the Boardwalk Street area of Holiday caught fire, and It took firefighters 90 minutes to contain the blaze.

Hernando County deputies believe that 33-year-old Joseph Bronson Newman set a van on fire that spread to several homes and vehicles.

READ: Woman arrested after falling asleep in car with gun in lap, meth in backpack

Newman is facing multiple accounts of attempted homicide and arson.