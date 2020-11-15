Deputies arrest teenage brothers wanted in connection to body found in orange grove

article

Brothers Jojo Lobato, 19, and Angel Lobato, 18, of Lake Wales, were arrested Saturday night in Lake Wales thanks to a tip regarding their location, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The brothers had warrants for grand theft of a motor vehicle, vehicle burglary, giving false information during a capital felony, tampering with evidence, and accessory after the fact of a capital investigation.

Polk deputies say the teenage brothers were on the run after stealing Danne Frazier’s car.

Frazier went missing on November 4 after finishing his shift at Publix. When he didn’t come home at the usual time, his mom called Lakeland police to report him missing.

Pictured: Danne Frazier

Days later, on Nov. 6, Frazier’s car was pulled over during a routine traffic stop by Flagler County deputies. Jo Jo Lobato, the driver, took off. Angel Lobato, the passenger, was questioned by deputies and released even though he was in a car that had been reported as missing.

Chief Chris Sepe of the Flagler Sheriff’s Office told FOX 13 that night his deputies touched base with the Lakeland Police Department. He says his deputies were told that Lakeland police did not have enough evidence on Angel to detain him.

Frazier’s body was found in a Lake Wales orange grove on Nov. 10.

Polk Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman said, “We know something violent happened in that car. We know the Lobato brothers know what happened to Mr. Frazier.”

Jojo Lobato is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, accessory after the fact, giving a false report to law enforcement, burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, grand theft motor vehicle and destroying/tampering with physical evidence.

Angel Lobato is facing charges of deadly robbery with a firearm, first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, accessory after the fact, grand theft motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and destroying/tampering with physical evidence.

Neither brother is eligible for bond.

