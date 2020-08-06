Deputies: Caretaker arrested for physically abusing 88-year-old man

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Jonah Delgado, 19, for allegedly abusing an 88-year-old man in his care.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Delgado was the on-duty caretaker for the victim, an 88-year-old man who required full-time care for basic needs. Investigators said home surveillance video showed Delgado physically abusing the victim by slapping the victim's face and yelling at him.

According to HCSO, the video showed Delgado placing the victim in a wheelchair and hitting the victim multiple times in the face, head, and stomach. The video also showed Delgado pushing the victim into a bed and punching him in the stomach three times, investigators said.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Detectives worked quickly to obtain an arrest warrant and, with the assistance of the Pasco Sheriff's Office, Delgado was arrested on August 5 around midnight.

"The actions of this man are deplorable, unacceptable and disturbing," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Delgado was trusted to take care of this man and to protect him. He not only broke this trust but put this man in direct danger with his actions. I am very proud of our detectives who worked quickly to get this man in custody before he could hurt anyone else."

Delgado is charged with abuse of an elderly or disabled adult and battery.