Deputies close U.S. 301 in Riverview as protest grows

A protest against police brutaility is underway in the Riverview area, and while it has been peaceful, deputies have shut down U.S. 301 as the crowd begins to spill into the roadway.

The scene of the protest is at U.S. 301 and Big Bend Road. Deputies warned earlier that they might have to close part or all of the intersection in order to keep everyone safe. Around 5:45 p.m., they closed a stretch of 301.

"We are asking drivers to find alternative routes prior to beginning their evening commute and to drive with caution through the area of U.S. 301 and Big Bend Road in anticipation of potential road closures," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We want to create a safe environment for everyone, both protesters and motorists."

The recent protests around the area and the country are in response to George Floyd’s death in police custody. The Minnesota officer who arrested him has since been charged with murder.

Most of the demonstrations have been peaceful. But over the weekend, protests led to violent looting and riots in north Tampa. Two deputies were injured and several businesses were ransacked or destroyed.