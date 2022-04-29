Deputies: Fatal Sarasota crash blocks off parts of Fruitville Road

article

One person is dead after a crash on Fruitville Road and Tatum Ridge Road in Sarasota, according to deputies.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said they are assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers with the fatal crash involving two vehicles.

The eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road before Sarasota Center Road is closed, according to FHP troopers.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid th area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

