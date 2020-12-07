Deputies find 1 dead, 1 injured in Wauchula home

Deputies in Hardee County are investigating an “incident” that left one person dead and another in critical condition this morning.

It was just after 4:30 a.m. when the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about an unconscious male who was not breathing at a home on Chamberlain Boulevard.

Deputies say that male was dead when they arrived but they found another person injured. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the two people were injured, or provide any details about their identities, ages, or relationship.

An HCSO spokesperson said investigators “are working to follow up on all leads regarding this incident.”

They ask anyone with information to call the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 773-4144 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-TIPS (8477) for a possible reward. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the free HCSO mobile app or called into Crime Stoppers from a mobile device by dialing **TIPS.

