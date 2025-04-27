Deputies find estranged spouse dead after suspected murder-suicide: HCSO

The Brief Deputies have found a woman's estranged spouse dead after a suspected murder-suicide, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home on the 5600 block of Tranquility Oaks Drive after identifying Jasmin Berberovic, 55, as a suspect in the death of 58-year-old Heidi Berberovic. Heidi was found dead at her home on Friday near the 5300 block of Southwick Drive after responding to a call for shots fired.



After finding a woman dead inside a Tampa home on Friday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the victim's estranged spouse is also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to a home on the 5600 block of Tranquility Oaks Drive after identifying Jasmin Berberovic, 55, as a suspect in the death of 58-year-old Heidi Berberovic.

Heidi was found dead at her home near the 5300 block of Southwick Drive after responding to a call for shots fired.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chad Chronister spoke about the dangers of domestic violence.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking case of domestic violence that has left a family and community mourning," said Chronister. "Our detectives worked quickly to uncover the truth and locate the suspect. We remain committed to seeking justice for victims and supporting those impacted by these tragic events."

The investigation is still underway.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

