Deputies find missing, non-verbal woman with Down syndrome

Deputies have found a missing woman with Down syndrome who had been missing since Thursday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Azaria Zsaquianah Jones, who is non-verbal, had last been seen by family members on Thursday.

Investigators believe Jones walked away from her Tampa home sometime between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Nearly four hours after asking for the public's help to find her, the sheriff's office said Jones had been located safely.