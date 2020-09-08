Deputies help bear cubs escape dumpster with ladder

Deputies in California came to the rescue of some adorable bear cubs stuck in a dumpster.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said a couple of their deputies spotted three bear cubs trapped in the trash receptacle in the city of Tahoma.

The deputies decided to put a ladder inside the dumpster so the cubs could use it to crawl out.

Video shows the cubs one-by-one ambling up the ladder to make their escape.

As the first cub successfully made its way out of the dumpster, one of the deputies jokingly said, "You're welcome" before encouraging the others to follow.

"Bears are really on the search for food right now as they prepare for winter," the sheriff's office said.