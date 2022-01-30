Deputies investigating fight involving demonstrators wearing Nazi symbols, yelling anti-Semitic slurs

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a fight between a group of demonstrators wearing Nazi symbols and someone not affiliated with the group.

Deputies said on Saturday, dispatch received calls about 20 demonstrators in the area of Alafaya Trail and Waterford Lakes Parkway.

Investigators said the group assembled on public property and were reported by witnesses to be wearing clothing with Nazi symbols on it and yelling anti-Semitic slurs.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

At one point, a physical fight between someone and some of the demonstrators happened, according to deputies.

Investigators responded but said no arrests were made and that the group left the area.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that it "deplores hate speech in any form, but people have the First Amendment right to demonstrate."

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted out a message saying, in part, "Despite displays of hate in Central Florida this weekend, our collective commitment to building an inclusive, compassionate community for all is stronger than ever."

Other Florida lawmakers also tweeted out their thoughts.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina sent out a tweet on Sunday.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest headlines across Florida, the nation and around the world.

Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions and live radar.