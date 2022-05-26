Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Knife-wielding Florida man tries to steal gas out of U-Haul truck in Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
An Orlando man who allegedly swung a knife at someone while reportedly trying to steal gas out of a U-Haul truck was arrested early Thursday, Orange County deputies said.

According to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, deputies responded to the incident shortly after 1 a.m. on West Lancaster Road near Luzon Drive.

Deputies said a person was sleeping on a couch and awakened by a noise. The person went to investigate and found a man, later identified as Mario Morales, 36, trying to pump gas out of a nearby U-Haul truck, the affidavit stated.

When the person confronted Morales, authorities said he pulled out a knife and swung it at the person.

The person was able to kick the knife out Morales' hand and was not hurt. 

Deputies found Morales across the road. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Morales told deputies that he did not have a knife and denied trying to pump gas out of the truck, the affidavit stated.

He reportedly said he was outside looking for water. 

Deputies found a red five-gallon tank with a hose near the U-Haul truck, along with a folding knife.  