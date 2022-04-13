Deputies locate car belonging to missing Tampa mother found dead in Pasco County

A car belonging to Teneisha Griffith, a missing Tampa woman found dead in Lacoochee, has been found in Hillsborough County, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Griffith was reported missing to the Tampa Police Department after she was last seen the night of March 19 in South Tampa.

Her body was found in a wooded area at Claysink Road and SR 575/Burwell Road on March 24.

Investigators are still waiting on the medical examiner to determine how Griffith died, and her death has not yet been ruled a homicide. However, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says it is suspicious. They’re asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate this case.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who may know where Griffith was and who she was with between the evening of March 19, 2022, and the afternoon of March 24, 2022. Anyone who may have seen her, her car, or has any additional information on this case should contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

"If you saw her at any point during that time, you know where she was or you know who she was with or have seen her car it’s very important that you call in those tips," said Hunter. "The quicker we can do that the sooner we can find justice in this case and for Teneisha."

Advertisement

Anyone with any information regarding this case who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com. You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.