Body of missing Tampa woman found in Pasco County; vehicle still unaccounted for

The body of a missing Tampa woman was found March 24 and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office hopes someone knows what happened to her.

Teneisha Griffith was reported missing to the Tampa Police Department after she was last seen the night of March 19 in South Tampa. Her car, a white 2008 Nissan Altima is still missing.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 March 24 at 1:30 p.m. to report a body found in a wooded area at Claysink Road and SR 575/Burwell Road in Lacoochee. Teneisha’s family, who’d spent nearly a week asking for help and sharing news of her disappearance on social media, confirmed it was her.

"Sadly, It is with a heavy and broken heart that we say Teneisha is no longer with us. Our family is irreparably broken. We will never be the same," sister Ashley Darling posted on Facebook. "We lost a young charismatic, funny, and truly one of a kind individual way too soon. To those wishing us well, and sending prayers, please continue to do so. We need them."

Teneisha’s death has not yet been ruled a homicide but the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says it’s certainly suspicious. They’re asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate this case.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who may know where Teneisha was and who she was with between the evening of March 19, 2022 and the afternoon of March 24, 2022. Anyone who may have seen her, her car, or has any additional information on this case should contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with any information regarding this case who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com. You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.