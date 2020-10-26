Deputies looking for woman spotted stealing Christmas decorations

Deputies in Hillsborough County are hoping you can help them identify a woman seen on camera stealing a variety of holiday decorations.

The sheriff’s office shared video and photos of a female suspect spotted in the Seffner-Brandon area. They say she’s been caught on camera stealing Halloween and Christmas decorations three separate times between October 16 and 20 around 1:30 a.m.

Video shows her driving away in a dark SUV, deputies noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

via HCSO