Florida sheriff warns alligators, snakes could be 'more visible' in flooded areas after Hurricane Ian

When major storms move through Florida and water levels rise, residents should be alert to roaming reptiles, like alligators and snakes.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office offered the reminder, saying, "wildlife may become more visible during and after a storm. Please be aware of an extra gator in your pond, snake in your shed, or deer in your pasture."

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, the best way to help wildlife is to give them their space.

"People should not attempt a wildlife rescue during or after a hurricane or tropical storm if that would place them in a potentially dangerous situation," they wrote on their website.

In addition to alligators and snakes, other Florida wildlife could be venturing away from their usual homes.

Bears may take advantage of easy access to food as communities are cleaning up.

"If spoiled food is included in post-hurricane debris, secure it separately from non-food debris," FWC says.

Sea turtle nesting season is also still going on. Officials said if you spot sea turtle eggs on the beach, never touch them, or even dig up their nests.

"These efforts may have unintended consequences to the incubating eggs or hatchlings and rarely result in eggs hatching," wildlife officials said.

As for shorebirds and seabirds, storms can shift and create new nesting habitats. FWC officials said to be aware of those changes along coastal areas and keep an appropriate distance from them.

You can learn more about how other Florida wildlife species are impacted by storms by heading to FWC's website.