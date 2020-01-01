Deputies searching for armed jewelry store robber

article

The search is on for a man behind a jewelry heist in Tampa. Surveillance video shows him pull out a gun and hold two employees at gunpoint at University Mall. He got away with more than $100,000 dollars in jewelry.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that a man wearing a hoodie entered the Zales Jewelry Store located at 2251 University Square Mall carrying a handgun and a black backpack.

The suspect pointed the firearm at two employees, demanding one employee to get on the ground and the other employee to assist him with loading the backpack with jewelry. The targeted jewelry case consisted of men’s rings. A total of 69 men’s rings were stolen, valuing more than $100,000.

The suspect fled the store on foot, exiting the south side of the mall and driving away in an unknown make and model silver sedan. He was last seen driving eastbound on Fowler Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 20 to 25 years old, 5’5” to 5’8” with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark gray sweat pants, black and white athletic shoes and a black watch on his left wrist.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information on this incident is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office by calling 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

