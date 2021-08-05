Deputies searching for missing Lee County teen last leaving Bradenton hospital

article

Manatee County deputies are searching for Laura Albritton, 16, who was last seen Tuesday leaving Manatee Memorial Hospital located at 206 2nd St. E. in Bradenton. She is from Lee County and had recently been reported missing there.

Albritton is 5’6", weighs approximately 145 pounds and has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-647-3011.

