Deputies searching for suspects who broke into a Tampa beauty supply shop and stole $30,000 of merchandise

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for multiple suspects who broke into a beauty supply shop and stole tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Surveillance video captures the suspects breaking into JJ Beauty Supply at 1502 East Fletcher Avenue, at approximately 2:00 a.m., on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Once inside, the suspects stole hair and wig products valued at $30,000. The suspects ran away on foot and in vehicles.

"This local business took a huge hit and these thieves will not get away with what they did,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are asking everyone to take a good look at the video and please contact us if they recognize the individuals or have any information about the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

