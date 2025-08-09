Deputies spot narcotics inside Brandon apartment during felony arrest, suspect in custody: HCSO

The Brief Deputies spotted narcotics inside a Brandon apartment during a felony arrest, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, the US Marshals Task Force was taking Kephat Milien, 23, into custody on felony warrants when the drugs were spotted. The Gang Unit found 47 grams of MDMA, one pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $2,300 in cash.



A Brandon man is facing a slew of charges after deputies found a large amount of drugs in an apartment on Milano Circle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, the US Marshals Task Force was taking Kephat Milien, 23, into custody on felony warrants when deputies say they could see narcotics inside the apartment.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A search warrant was obtained, and the Gang Unit found 47 grams of MDMA, one pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $2,300 in cash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Milien now faces the following charges:

Trafficking in amphetamine (28–200 grams)

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (schedule I)

Possession of cannabis with intent to sell

Unlawful use of a two-way communications device

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Using a residence for drug trafficking or sales

