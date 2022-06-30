Deputies: Suspect shot after pulling hand gun on two detectives in Winter Haven

A suspect who pulled a handgun on two detectives was shot and rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are now investigating the deputy-involved shooting that happened in the Wahneta area of unincorporated Winter Haven.

Brent Conley, 31, is accused of pulling out a handgun on the PCSO detectives. After he was shot by the detectives, he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Polk County deputies said.

Brent Conley; Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The detectives said they received information about a man who had a stolen handgun and may have been involved in stealing a motorcycle. PCSO said the detectives spotted Conley, who matched the description of the suspect, around 3:45 p.m. walking on Avenue A West near 17th Street West.

The sheriff's office said both detectives were wearing vests marked "SHERIFF" when they tried to stop the suspect. That's when Conley pulled out the hand gun, deputies said.

One of the detectives fired his gun at Conley in fear for their lives and safety, Polk County deputies said. The detectives started life-saving measures and requested medical assistance from Polk County Fire Rescue.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The handgun Conley had at the scene was a 9mm, and deputies did confirm it was loaded.

PCSO officials said Conley has a criminal history, which includes 12 felonies and nine misdemeanors. He's been arrested on charges that include aggravated battery, burglary, obstruction, battery on a law enforcement officer, theft, resisting and drug possessions.

He was recently released from the Polk County Jail on May 12 after he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia as well as resisting arrest, deputies said. He was released from Florida State Prison on August 8, 2021, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation remains ongoing, PCSO said.