Deputies warn swimmers of sharks off Pasco County coast

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is warning swimmers to be aware of sharks after its aviation unit captured video of the menacing fish near Anclote Island on Thursday.

In a social media post, the agency wrote, "A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above."

May is National Water Safety Month and PCSO advises swimmers to:

Be cautious of your surroundings.

Learn to swim and always swim with a buddy.

Keep a fully charged phone and first aid kit close by for emergencies.

Never leave children unattended in or near water.