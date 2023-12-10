Marion County Sheriff calls on community to help locate person responsible for early morning shooting

Stream FOX 35 News:

Two people, including a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy, were injured in a shooting outside a club Sunday morning, according to deputies.

At 2:15 a.m., a shooting occurred outside Time Nightclub located at 9355 SE Maricamp Road, a news release said. During the incident, a MCSO deputy and a civilian were shot and transported to the hospital, deputies said. The deputy who was shot had to undergo surgery.

In an update, Sheriff Billy Woods said the deputy is recovering and is expected to be okay. Woods is now calling on the community to help find the person responsible for this incident.

"There was roughly 100 people in the parking lot when the shooting occurred, and someone saw something, heard something, and knows something," Woods said. "I need that citizen to have the courage to come forward to give us information."

MCSO Major Crimes is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Marion County at 352-732-9111. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.



